Kennedy/Marshall Company Names Ashley Jay Sandberg As Head Of Production Development

EXCLUSIVE: Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall’s Kennedy/Marshall Company has named long-time employee Ashley Jay Sandberg as their new Head of Production Development. In her new role, Sandberg will oversee all Kennedy/Marshall scripted content at all stages.

Sandberg joined Kennedy/Marshall in 2011 and rose in the ranks after starting in the television department before moving into overseeing feature development alongside principal, Frank Marshall. As a Latina woman, Sandberg is set to champion underrepresented talent and stories across film and television.

“Ashley’s promotion reflects her many talents and invaluable contribution over many years at Kennedy/Marshall. We are excited for her to bring her creative instincts, natural leadership abilities, and passion for impactful storytelling to her new role,” said Marshall.

Sandberg has been based in London since January for the production of Jurassic World: Dominion. The forthcoming installment of the Jurassic Park franchise is one of the first films to return to production amidst the pandemic. Production has since wrapped and Sandberg is set to return stateside to focus on the company’s current slate as well as identifying new projects.

The Kennedy/Marshall Company has continued to expand across feature films, television, digital media, documentaries, and live theatre productions. It has been nominated for five Oscars for films including War Horse, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Munich, Seabiscuit and The Sixth Sense. In addition, their slate includes critically acclaimed and iconic films such as Lincoln, Sully, the Jason Bourne franchise as well as all three Jurassic World films. Kennedy/Marshall has also been nominated for several Emmy Awards, including the music documentaries Sinatra: All or Nothing at All and Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time.