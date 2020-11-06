Ken Hensley Dies: Uriah Heep Keyboardist And Songwriter Was 75

Former bandmate, and original Uriah Heep member Mick Box said in an online post, “I am in deep shock at the news Ken Hensley has passed away, and my sincere condolences go to his family and wife Monica. Ken wrote some amazing songs in his tenure with the band, and they will remain a musical legacy that will be in people’s hearts forever. RIP Ken.”

Hensley was one of the great rock keyboardists in progressive rock’s moment in music. The band was an arena-level headliner and sold millions of records, highlighted by 1975’s Return to Fantasy, which hit No. 7 on the UK charts.