Kathryn Hahn Joins Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd In Apple’s ‘The Shrink Next Door’

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision, Mrs. Fletcher) is set as a lead alongside Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in Apple limited series The Shrink Next Door, based on the hit podcast by Wondery and Bloomberg Media. The series hails from director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds), writer Georgia Pritchett (Succession, Veep), Civic Center Media and MRC Television.

Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, played by Rudd, and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz, played by Ferrell. Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into his Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.

Hahn will play Phyllis, Marty’s younger sister.

Ferrell and Rudd also serve as executive producers on the project. Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Pritchett and Showalter executive produce alongside Jordana Mollick on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions. Marshall Lewy for Wondery and Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media will serve as executive producers, with the podcast’s host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer.

Civic Center Media produces in association with MRC Television, alongside Gloria Sanchez Productions, Semi-Formal Productions, Wondery and Bloomberg Media.

Hahn was most recently seen starring in the title role in HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher and will next be seen in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision. She’s repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Management & Media and attorney James Adams of Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.