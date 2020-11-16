Click to Skip Ad
Kate Katzman Joins Cole Hauser & Mel Gibson In ‘Panama’

Platform

EXCLUSIVE: Actress Kate Katzman has been cast in Panama, joining Cole Hauser and Mel Gibson in the action thriller, which is being directed by Mark Neveldine (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance).

Set to being shooting next month in Puerto Rico, the pic follows an ex-marine who is tasked to go undercover to complete an arms deal and becomes entangled in the U.S. invasion of Panama. Katzman will play Tatiana, sister-in-law to the ex-marine.

Daniel Adams and William R. Barber wrote the screenplay. Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, Michelle Chydzik Sowa, and Michelle Reihel are producing, while William R. Barber, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, and Anne Clements serve as executive producers.

Katzman is also set to appear opposite Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones in The Comeback Trail, due out next year.

She is repped by Rugolo Entertainment.

 

