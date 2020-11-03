Presidential Candidate Kanye West Votes For Someone He “Truly Trusts” – Himself

Kanye West claimed today that he has voted in his first presidential election and that he’s decided to vote for himself.

However, the rapper and “Birthday Party” candidate is likely to have had to write his own name in given that he is not on the ballot in Wyoming, where he registered in July.

“God is so good,” West tweeted Tuesday. “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

His wife Kim Kardashian West also declared on social media that she voted, posing with a sticker, though it was less clear as to who she got her vote. In fact, the tweet prior to her declaration was a retweet of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

West has qualified for ballot access in only 12 states, but his run hasn’t been particularly smooth as he lost appeals in five states including Arizona, Ohio and Wisconsin, and missed the deadline in 29 others.

In California, he appears on the ballot as a vice presidential candidate alongside car dealership owner Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, a member of the American Independent Party, as president.

Election Day 2020: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

In another state that he’s not on the ballot, New York, he took out a big ad in The New York Times touting his candidacy. This weekend, he put out a double-truck ad – one that spreads across two pages and the gutter – titled “Dear Future.” “I still believe in you,” West wrote. “We still believe in you. Even in our darkest moments, we believe.”

West recently told podcast host Joe Rogan that while there was an outside chance of him winning the 2020 race, he would be “definitely 100% winning” in 2024.

“It was something that God put in my heart back in 2015. A few days before the MTV awards it hit me in the shower,” West told Rogan. “When I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself and all this joy came over my body, through my soul.”

West is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the day after the election. I’m sure West will have some thoughts on the winner, if there is a winner, and further declarations about his presidential ambitions.

Election Day In America: Hollywood & Millions More Vote As Polls Open Nationwide