Kanye West Gets 60,000 Votes Across 12 States In U.S. Presidential Race

While TV networks were laser focused on the race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, a good number of social media users were focused on another candidate: Kanye West.

West’s name was trending on Twitter after the hip-hop superstar made a series of posts to his account chronicling what he said was the first time he had ever voted in his life. Kanye, being Kanye, he cast his ballot for himself, of course.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

It’s safe to say at least 60,000 Americans voted for West, who ran as an Independent. While a few states were still under 80% reported as of this writing, our count puts him at 59,781 total votes. Thus, it’s a pretty good guess he’ll go over 60,000 by the time all states are fully counted.

Kanye’s biggest haul was in Tennessee, where he garnered 10,188 votes. While the rap mogul did rank 4th in some state races, his percentage of the vote was never over .04%.

About the time that Joe Biden made his election night speech, Kanye tweeted what seemed to be both a concession and an announcement writing, “Welp Kanye 2024.”

West personally voted in Wyoming where, according to the New York Times, he has a ranch and spends much of his time. A video he posted to social media shows he wrote in his own name on the ballot there. The vote will not accrue to West unless he files additional paperwork, however.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Wyoming secretary of state spokeswoman Monique Meese told MarketWatch that the state counts such ballots as generic write-in votes unless the candidate wins or unless they file paperwork and pay a fee to the state. According to Meese, there had been no such filing as of late Tuesday.

Candidate Kanye was on the ballot in a dozen states, however.

Here is how he fared in each, with vote counts according to the Associated Press:

Arkansas: 4040

Colorado: 6,127

Idaho: 3092

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7654

Mississippi: 3,117

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,195

Utah: 4,311

Vermont: 1,255

According to MarketWatch, West asked voters to write in his name in California. But West reportedly again missed the filing deadline to be a write-in candidate in in the state.

Bizarrely, the American Independent Party put him on the ballot as its vice presidential candidate in California —- without consulting Kanye.

According to a Federal Election Commission filing, West raised $11.5 million through mid-October. About $10.3 million of that, however, were loans made by the candidate to his own campaign.

