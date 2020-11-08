VP-Elect Kamala Harris Praises “Generations Of Women” Who Paved The Way For Her Historic Accession; Lauds Joe Biden, Ignores Trump

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” Said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris today in the victory celebration for her and now President-elect Joe Biden.

“And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before. And we will applaud you every step of the way,” she added before introducing the next Commander-in-chief.

In his own speech, Biden said that he “would have the honor of serving with a fantastic Vice President” in Harris

In a white suit in a clear homage to the Suffragettes who fought to get women the right to vote, Harris never once mention Donald Trump by name, but instead praised voters for “ushering “in a new day for America.” Making history as both the first woman to serve in the highest offices in the land and the first person of color to be Veep, Harris will be the 49th VPOTUS – a role that she said she draws inspiration from Biden’s role as Barack Obama’s VP.

Recognizing her barrier breaking role, Harris praised “women who sacrificed so much for equality and liberty” in America. “The generations of women, Black women, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout our nation’s history have paved the way for this moment tonight.” The daughter who was raised with her sister by their Indian immigrant single mother, Harris also distinctly turned a spotlight on “the Black women who are often, too often, overlooked, but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”

“I stand on their shoulders.”

Carried live on all the networks and cable newsers, Harris’ remarks in primetime on Saturday before a jubilant masked and socially distanced crowd in Wilmington, Delaware preceded President-elect Joe Biden making his own inaugural address to the nation in his new role. As defeated incumbent Donald Trump rages with phony tales of fraud and swears to fight on in the courts, Biden was declared the winner of the hard-fought election this morning after multiple networks and the AP called Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes for him.

“America’s democracy is not guaranteed, it is only as strong as our wiliness to fight for it,” Harris told the more than honking 50 cars in front of her. “To guard it and never take it for granted. And protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice, but there is joy in it, and there is progress. Because we the people have the power to build a better future.”

As America faces record breaking confirmed coronavirus cases in the past week, Biden eventually thrashed the former Celebrity Apprentice host with 290 electoral votes to the loser’s 214. As well as winning the popular vote by around 4 million votes, Biden and Senator Harris took down the first White House incumbent since George H.W. Bush was defeated by Bill Clinton in 1992 – even if Trump won’t admit it.

Turning to the pandemic that has taken over 237,000 American lives, Harris made a point of recognizing “the grief, sorrow, and pain, the worries and the struggles” the COVID-19 has inflicted. “We have also witnessed your courage, your resilience and the generosity of your spirit” she added

Once a sharp elbowed rival of the former VP in the Democratic primaries, the soon-to-be ex-junior Senator from California has proven a loyal and effective running mate to Biden. A strident campaigner, one-time Golden State Attorney General Harris had a long relationship with the Biden clan through her friendship and work with one-time Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who passed way in 2015 from cancer.

As the Veep-elect took the stage, industry figures and celebrities including Eric Kripke, Natasha Lyonne and Dan Levy shared their reactions to Harris’ moving words. See the social media posts below.

Weeping @KamalaHarris addressing little girls directly and their ability to dream as big as they want. ♥️♥️🥺♥️😍😍😍😍👑 — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) November 8, 2020

The power of that beautiful speech! The relief of hearing someone who wants the best for the American people! The thrill of hope! Thank you, @KamalaHarris! — dan levy (@danjlevy) November 8, 2020

What a time to be alive. Was in Grant Park in Chicago for @BarackObama and now the first black vp @KamalaHarris. #historic #firsts. #EndRacism pic.twitter.com/dFDoPNAwuS — Don Lemon (@donlemon) November 8, 2020

My youngest niece watching the first female Vice President-Elect, @KamalaHarris, talk about the little girls out there and how their dreams are possible. 😭 pic.twitter.com/tiDpcsfQWA — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 8, 2020

.@KamalaHarris talking about her mother speaks to me. Women like her mother imagined this moment. I think of my mother too who also imagined this moment for women. #KamalaHarrisVP #Election2020 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 8, 2020