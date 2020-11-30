Justin Kurzel Sets Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis & Essie Davis For Port Arthur Massacre Film ‘Nitram’

Director Justin Kurzel attends a special screening of "Assassin's Creed" at AMC Empire 25 on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

True History Of The Kelly Gang and Snowtown filmmaker Justin Kurzel has set cast for his next feature, Nitram, which will focus on the 1996 Port Arthur massacre on Tasmania.

Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis, Essie Davis and Anthony LaPaglia have boarded the feature, which has rolled cameras in Geelong, Victoria. The film will analyse events leading up to one of the darkest chapters in Australian history in an attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred. Shaun Grant has written the screenplay.

GoodThing Productions’ Nick Batzias and Virginia Whitwell are producing, with Madman Entertainment handling theatrical distribution. Wild Bunch International are handling sales.

The film received funding through the Melbourne International Film Festival and is planning to premiere at the festival in 2021.

Australian VOD service Stan will premiere the film as an original release on its platform at the same time as the cinema roll out.