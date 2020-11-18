New ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ Trailer Offers New Footage

A new trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League — also known as the Snyder Cut — made an appearance in August during DC Fandome but today, the director released yet another version of the superhero team-up pic that was originally released in 2017.

For those of you who don’t know (although I don’t know why you wouldn’t), Justice League brings together Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they battle the sinister Darkseid.

Set to Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”, the new trailer was released today in color and in — wait for it — black and white! There are a couple new additions to the last trailer that was released including more scenes with Cyborg, Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) looking fierce, Aquaman going toe-to-toe with a mysterious figure and a look at the Batmobile in action.

The new director’s cut of the Justice League will include new scenes with the core cast as well as Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, and Diane Lane. In addition, Jared Leto shot some new scenes as the Joker.

Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max as a four-part event series in 2021.

Watch the black and white trailer below and the colorized version above.