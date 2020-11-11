Julianne Hough Teams With Naomi Shah’s Meet Cute For ‘Transformation’ Podcast Series

Julianne Hough has partnered with Naomi Shah’s podcast company Meet Cute for a three-part Transformation podcast series. The first episode was released on November 9.

Naomi Shah Courtesy of Meet Cute

Meet Cute along with Hough’s production banner, Canary House Productions, wrote and executive produced the series which also stars and is voiced by the Dancing With the Stars champ. As the title of the series suggests, Transformation aligns with Canary House’s mission to impact lives through stories of transformation, self-discovery, and identity. Morgan Pichinson, President of Canary House, also executive produced the podcast. Canary House currently has a first-look deal at Universal TV.

Shah’s Meet Cute — a very appropriately titled company — launched in February and is a podcast platform that makes 15-minute audio romantic comedies. To date, the company has produced and released nearly 200 romcoms.

Focusing on modern romance that reflects the times, the episodes feature characters with a diverse range in age, ethnicity, backgrounds, love interests and is not exclusive to hetero stories. Meet Cute has built one of the largest and most diverse networks of producers, actors, and writers to tell moments of human connection within scripted romcoms. In their creative network, they have many communities represented including Black, Latinx, Native American, Asian as well as LGBTQ+.

Emmy winner Hough has appeared in Grease: Live!, Footloose, Safe Haven and as a two-time professional champion and judge on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. She recently launched KINRGY, a movement experience inspired by the elements.

Meet Cute is repped by WME.