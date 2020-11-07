Click to Skip Ad
Joe Biden Will Be 46th U.S. President; Donald Trump Says "Election Far From Over"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tweets Congratulations To A Real-Life ‘Veep’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in 'Veep'
HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has issued a salute, one “Veep” to another.

The actress, who won six consecutive Emmys for playing fictional Vice President Selina Meyer in HBO’s Veep, tweeted out her reaction to Kamala Harriscalled victory in the presidential race as part of the Joe Biden ticket.

“’Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character,” Louis-Dreyfus tweeted.

Dreyfus appeared at the Democratic National Convention earlier this year to support Biden and Harris’s ticket. She also organized an online Veep reunion to benefit the Biden-Harris campaign.

Harris’s win makes her the first female vice president and the highest-elected woman in American history.

Election Day 2020: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

