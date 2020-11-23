Judi Dench, Ian McKellen Team For Zoom Event To Benefit UK Theater Workers

Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Maggie Smith and Derek Jacobi will take part in a live Q&A hosted by Kenneth Branagh over Zoom on November 29 to benefit the UK’s theater community.

The event is being put on to aid UK workers who have struggled during the pandemic. Tickets cost £45 and are limited. Proceeds are going to Acting for Others, of which Dench is president, which provides financial and emotional support for professionals in the theater biz.

The elements of the show are being kept secret from both the audience and the cast. It is being produced by Red Dwarf co-creator Rob Grant, The Young Ones director Paul Jackson and the actor and producer Richard Clifford.