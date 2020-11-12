JP Richards, Worldwide Marketing Co-President At Warner Bros, Will Exit Studio In WarnerMedia Restructuring

JP Richards will leave his post as Co-President of Worldwide Marketing at Warner Bros, another casualty of the restructure of WarnerMedia. Richards is a six year veteran at the studio. He began there as EVP of WW Digital Marketing, and then was elevated to EVP of WW Marketing and Chief Digital Strategist. He came to Warner Bros after 12 years at Universal, and held the title SVP of Digital Marketing when he left.

Among the movies he worked most closely on are Joker, Crazy Rich Asians, Aquaman, They Shall Not Grow Old, Mad Max: Fury Road and A Star Is Born. The news came down Tuesday when Jason Kilar unveiled the cuts in the restructure. Richard is well regarded and will stay at the studio until February.

This closely follows the exit of Jim Gallagher, who will leave his post as EVP Marketing Animation and Family Films.