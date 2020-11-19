Joshua Jackson & Kate Bosworth Board Game1 & Russell Wilson’s ‘Braddock’ About Inspirational PA Steel Town Football Team

EXCLUSIVE: Sports content studio Game1 and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s production label West2East Empire are developing Braddock, a movie based on Greg Nichols book Striking Gridiron about the 1959 Braddock High School football team.

At the time when Pennsylvania found itself in the throes of a crippling steel strike, the Braddock High team provided hope to a small downtrodden steel town with its remarkable play and dogged pursuit of the all-time national high school winning streak under Coach Chuck Klausing. Joshua Jackson will star in the movie as Klausing, with Kate Bosworth starring alongside as Klausing’s wife Joann. Gregory Caruso will direct and adapt.

Wilson launched West2East Empire to branch into film and television production, with Braddock being one of its first feature film efforts.

“As a professional athlete, I know the power that sports can have in the world beyond the playing field,” said Wilson, an All-Pro quarterback. “I am truly excited to be a part of this extraordinary project, because it reminds us that sports can shape and inspire not just people, but entire communities in a way that very few other things can.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Gregory and Russell on such an amazing and emotional project,” said Basil Iwanyk, co-CEO of Game1. “These are the kinds of stories that the world needs to see and hear right now – ones filled with hope, perseverance, and inspiration. Gregory nailed it with the script, it is going to make for a great film.”

“I’m incredibly motivated and honored to be working alongside such a great group of people,” said Caruso. “Coach Klausing and his Braddock Tigers provided a much-needed escape from the harsh realities of life at the time. Now, more than ever, I believe audiences yearn for positive, truthful, and gritty stories that remind us not only of where we’ve been, but how we’ve responded and endured together.”

Wilson has been named to seven Pro Bowls and has started in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII. He holds the record for most wins by an NFL quarterback through seven seasons and is one of two QBs in NFL history with a career passer rating over 100, behind Aaron Rodgers In 2019, he inked a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time.

Bosworth is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn, Jackson by CAA, Hansen, Jacobson and Anonymous Content. Caruso is repped by CAA, Heroes and Villains, and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.