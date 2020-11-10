Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Connor Paolo Join Aaron Eckhart In Action Thriller ‘Ambush’ – AFM

The Aaron Eckhart action thriller Ambush has added Vikings and The Tudors star Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Connor Paolo from ABC’s Revenge.

The Mark Earl Burman directed and written feature follows a group of young elite commandos, led by Captain Drummond (Eckhart), who are tasked with collecting highly classified information that can change the fate of the war. On the edge of the jungle, the team is attacked by the overwhelming invisible force of the enemy army. Drummond’s young team must overcome their apprehension in order to pursue the force into the complex labyrinth of Cu Chi tunnels, with enemy soldiers and traps at every turn. Jason Genao also stars. Michael McClung also co-wrote.

Highland Film Group is handling international sales. Saban Films is set to release the film in North America.

“Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Connor Paolo are just wonderful actors and a great compliment to Aaron and Jason for this edge of your seat actioner. Filming starts at the end of the month and I can’t tell you how happy I am that the stars have aligned, and we can start shooting. It’s a happy day,” Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said.

“Ambush is the ideal package for the worldwide marketplace, and we look forward to working with Mark Earl Burman and the rest of the crew,” continued Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

The film is produced under the Dark Mark Productions banner and by Burman, alongside EPs Anthony Standberry, David Unger of Artist International Group, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier of Highland Film Group, Scott Powell, Randy Burman, Wayne Willbur, and Harsimranjit “Harry” Ahluwalia.

Rhys Meyers is represented by Artist International Group and Paolo is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency.