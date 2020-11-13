Click to Skip Ad
Blair Rich Exiting As Warner Bros Picture Group President Worldwide Marketing
Jon M. Chu Is In Talks To Direct Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ For Disney

'Lilo & Stitch" Disney+

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu is in talks to direct Disney’s Live-action adaptation of its hit 2002 animated movie Lilo & Stitch Deadline has confirmed.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

Mike Van Waes wrote the current draft for the project, though a search is under way for a new writer to give that draft a polish. Unknown at this time whether the film will be theatrical or on Disney Plus.

The Hawaii-set story told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.

Chu most recently directed Warner Bros. adaptation of In The Heights.

