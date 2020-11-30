Jolie Hoang-Rappaport Joins HBO Max ‘Head Of The Class’ Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Watchmen actress Jolie Hoang-Rappaport is going back to school. She is the latest to join the roster of the Head of the Class reboot at HBO Max.

Created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias, the original Head of the Class ran on ABC from 1986-91. It followed a group of gifted students at the fictional Millard Fillmore High School in Manhattan and their history teacher Charlie Moore, played by Howard Hesseman.

The reimagined series isn’t too far from the original but will modernize it and swaps gender of the teacher. It revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — teacher Alicia Adams, who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. The news of Hoang-Rappaport’s casting comes after Deadline exclusively reported that One Day at a Time actor Isabella Gomez will be stepping into the role of Alicia Adams. Hoang-Rappaport will play Makayla Washington, a business-savvy, life-chronicling Insta-queen.

Hoang-Rappaport recently was seen in the Emmy-winning HBO limited series Watchmen, where she played Bian.

In May, HBO Max ordered a pilot and five additional scripts for Head of the Class, which hails from American Vandal writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, Bill Lawrence and his Doozer Productions; and Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series.

Hoang-Rappaport is repped by manager Nils Larsen of Integral Artists, A3 Artists Agency and Hayes Robbins at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.