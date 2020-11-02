Johnny Depp Loses “Wife Beater” Libel Case Against UK Tabloid The Sun

A UK court has ruled against the actor Johnny Depp in his explosive libel case with The Sun, saying that the tabloid was justified in its use of the phrase “wife beater” in a 2018 article about his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard.

“The Claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel. Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the Defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true,” the judge decreed today.

A 129-page court document today details the reasoning behind the verdict, but essentially the court has ruled that the tabloid was justified in calling Depp a “wife beater”.

The 16-day trial in July saw Depp and Heard trade accusations over their conduct during their short-lived marriage. Here’s a recap.

Heard’s allegations formed the basis for The Sun parent company News Group Newspapers’ defense of its usage of the phrase “wife beater” in an April 2018 article.

Separately, Depp is suing Heard for $50M in Virginia over a Washington Post column she wrote about domestic violence. The actor has been ordered to sit for deposition next month by Fairfax County VA Circuit Court Chief Judge Bruce White.

The pair met when starring in 2011 pic The Rum Diary. They were married in February 2015 and split in 2016.