John Oliver “Nearly Burst Into Tears” Upon Voting In American Election For First Time

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver told Stephen Colbert that he felt emotional upon casting his vote during the 2020 election. Oliver, who is originally from the United Kingdom, said that this year’s race was his first as an American citizen.

“Giving them my name and getting the ballots, I didn’t feel it. Scanning it into the machine and the machine saying your vote has been counted, I nearly burst into tears,” he said on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “That is the truth. My eyes got misty and I thought, ‘I don’t know if I can cry in a voting station.’

As Colbert’s first guest since returning to the studio, Oliver told the late night host about fulfilling his civic duty as an American citizen. He told Colbert that he received his passport last December, but was waiting for a moment that would make his citizenship “feel real.”

That emotional moment, it seems, came about a year later when he submitted his pick for president and more. Known for poking fun at Donald Trump and the antics of American politics on his show, Oliver said voting for the first time has given him a new perspective about the election process.

“Everyone in that room is making a commitment that long outlasts the current president,” he said previously about his experience. “You’re vehemently endorsing the idea of America, because the idea is still perfect. That’s what was so moving about the ceremony.”

However, despite the newfound appreciation, Oliver continued to identify faults in America’s electoral process, such as “absurd” hours-long waits just to cast a vote. The two television personalities ended their time together joking about Oliver’s new American persona and more.

Watch the complete A Late Night with Stephen Colbert segment above.