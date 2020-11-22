Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

John Cleese Stirs Twitter Pot With Jabs At Transgender Rights And J.K. Rowling Defense

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Film That Lit My Fuse': Matthew McConaughey
Read the full story

John Cleese Stirs Twitter Pot With Jabs At Transgender Rights And J.K. Rowling Defense

AP

John Cleese, famous for outraging millions in his Monty Python roles, is at it again. In a tweetstorm Sunday, the 81-year-old comedian defended J.K. Rowling and questioned aspects of transgender rights.

“Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman. Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic?” Cleese tweeted in response to someone who asked why he couldn’t “just let people be who they want to be.”

He added later, “I’m afraid I’m not that interested in trans folks.

Cleese earlier signed a letter of support for “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who has similarly questioned the Twitter orthodoxy on transgender people.

Cleese wouldn’t back down, despite the firestorm of replies.  “When a woman who was once a man is competing against women who have always been women, I think she has an advantage, because she inherited a man’s body, which is usually bigger and stronger than a woman’s.

“Does that prove phobia?” he asked.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad