Ken Jennings To Guest Host First New ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes After Alex Trebek’s Death

Former champion Ken Jennings will be the first of several guest hosts on Jeopardy! when it resumes production at the end of the month. It will be the first episodes shot on the game show since longtime host Alex Trebek died earlier this month at age 80 after a long fight against pancreatic cancer.

Jennings earlier this year claimed the title of Jeopardy!’s “Greatest of All Time” in a series of primetime matches. The record-holder for the most consecutive games won (74) and biggest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700) has been tipped as a front-runner to take over for Trebek, who had been the host since 1984.

Producer Sony Pictures Television said Monday that a permanent host has not been named; rather, a series of interim guest hosts “from within the Jeopardy! family” will take the podium, beginning with Jennings when shooting resumes November 30. Other hosts have not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Jeopardy! will air 10 of Trebek’s best episodes during the weeks of December 21 and December 28, with the last week of episodes that Trebek shot before his death (they were filmed in October) now set to air beginning January 4. They had been planned to air during the week of December but were shifted to avoid holiday-season pre-emptions.

The first week of guest-hosted shows featuring Jennings will air the week of January 11.

