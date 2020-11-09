Saban Films Takes North American & UK Rights To Dark Comedy ‘Happily’ Starring Joel McHale, Kerry Bishé & Stephen Root

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland rights to BenDavid Grabinski’s Happily, which was set to make its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival before the pandemic shutdown.

The dark comedy stars Emmy nominee Joel McHale (Community), Kerry Bishé (Argo), and Emmy nominee Stephen Root (Barry).

The film follows Tom (McHale) and Janet (Bishé) who have been happily married for years. But a visit from a mysterious stranger (Root) leads to a dead body, a lot of questions, and a tense couples’ trip with friends who may not actually be friends at all.

The ensemble’s supporting cast includes Natalie Morales (Parks And Recreation), Paul Scheer (The League), Natalie Zea (Justified), Charlyne Yi (Knocked Up), Breckin Meyer (Designated Survivor), Shannon Woodward (Westworld), Jon Daly (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry), and Al Madrigal (I’m Dying Up Here).

Pic was financed by Chuckie Duff’s Common Wall Media and produced by Electric Dynamite’s Jack Black and Spencer Berman, Indy Entertainment’s Nancy Leopardi and Ross Kohn and executive-produced by Chuckie Duff, as well as filmmakers Dave Green and Kyle Newman.

Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said: “Happily is a twisted dark comedy told through fresh voices with a fantastic ensemble cast. BenDavid truly keeps you guessing throughout the film and we can’t wait to bring it to our audiences.”

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films along with Jay Cohen from The Gersh Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Saban recently entered the UK market via a partnership with Altitude. The company’s upcoming slate includes Dennis Dugan’s Love, Weddings & Other Disasters starring Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons; Seth Savoy’s directorial debut Echo Boomers starring Patrick Schwarzenegger and Alex Pettyfer; and Jamie Babbit’s The Stand In with Drew Barrymore in a dual lead role.