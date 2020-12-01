Joe Rogan, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s Most-Streamed Podcast, Music Lists In 2020

Joe Rogan, who came aboard Spotify in a splashy deal earlier this year, ranks as the company’s No. 1 global podcast, with Bad Bunny heading the music streaming rankings.

The tech company has released its annual “Wrapped” report, summing up trends in audio. See rankings below.

Rogan led the field on the overall “most popular podcasts” roster, ahead of TED Talks Daily, the New York Times’ The Daily, The Michelle Obama Podcast and Barstool Sports’ Call Her Daddy. On the company’s recently introduced Group Sessions co-listening feature, Call Her Daddy came out on top. Genre-wise, “society & culture” was the most popular, followed by comedy and “lifestyle & health.”

Rogan only managed the No. 3 position in the U.S., where NPR News Now is the top podcast. Comedy is the most popular U.S. genre.

In terms of music streaming, Bad Bunny edged Drake to be the most-streamed artist. His album, YHLQMDLG, was the most popular album to stream on Spotify.

In the U.S., Juice WRLD was the most popular artist, Spotify said, and his album, Legends Never Die, topped the album chart.

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Podcast Lists

Most Popular Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience TED Talks Daily The Daily The Michelle Obama Podcast Call Her Daddy

Most Popular Podcast Genres

Society & Culture Comedy Lifestyle & Health Arts & Entertainment Education

Top Podcasts Streamed via Group Sessions

Call Her Daddy Gemischtes Hack The Daily Crime Junkie NPR News Now

Spotify 2020 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

NPR News Now The Daily The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy The Michelle Obama Podcast

Most Popular Podcast Genres

Comedy Society & Culture Lifestyle & Health News Education

Top Podcasts Streamed via Group Sessions

Call Her Daddy The Daily NPR News Now Crime Junkie Up First

Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Lists

Most Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Drake J Balvin Juice WRLD The Weeknd

Most Streamed Female Artists

Billie Eilish Taylor Swift Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Halsey

Most Streamed Albums Globally

YHLQMDLG , Bad Bunny After Hours , The Weeknd Hollywood’s Bleeding , Post Malone Fine Line , Harry Styles Future Nostalgia , Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Songs Globally

“ Blinding Lights ” by The Weeknd “ Dance Monkey ” by Tones and I “ The Box ” by Roddy Ricch “ Roses – Imanbek Remix ” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN “ Don’t Start Now ” by Dua Lipa

Spotify 2020 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

Juice WRLD Drake Lil Uzi Vert Post Malone Taylor Swift

U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists

Taylor Swift Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Halsey Megan Thee Stallion

U.S. Most Streamed Tracks

“ The Box ” by Roddy Ricch “ Blinding Lights ” by The Weeknd “ Blueberry Faygo ” by Lil Mosey “ ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch) ” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch “ Life Is Good (feat Drake) ” by Drake, Future

U.S. Most Streamed Albums