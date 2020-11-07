How To Watch Joe Biden’s Victory Speech Tonight Online & On TV

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will give his acceptance speech Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, capping a tumultuous election week that hit its apex Saturday. That’s when Pennsylvania was called for the Democratic challenger, pushing him past the 270 electoral vote threshold to overtake President Donald Trump.

As they have done all week, the broadcast networks will carve into primetime to cover Biden and Harris, who will speak tonight from Wilmington, DE, with Harris first up before introducing Biden, according to reports. You can watch the entire event on Deadline here via PBS NewsHour:

Among the changes to tonight’s primetime lineup, NBC said today that it will moves its coverage of the Notre Dame-Clemson college football game to USA Network to make room for the Biden-Harris coverage. The game will return to NBC after the coverage ends.

Here’s how the broadcast and cable networks will cover tonight, with the cable networks in continuous coverage mode. Keep checking back as more information becomes available:

ABC

ABC News’ primetime special begins at 8 p.m. ET on the broadcast network and streaming news channel ABC News Live. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos leads coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

CBS

The special CBS News 2020: America Has Decided will kick off two hours of primetime coverage at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT that will include Biden’s address to the nation.

NBC

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor an NBC News special report beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

PBS

PBS NewsHour managing editor Judy Woodruff will anchor Election 2020 – A PBS NewsHour Special from 8-9:30 p.m. ET. on PBS stations nationwide. She will be joined by Amna Nawaz, Lisa Desjardins and Amy Walter from the show’s Arlington, VA HQ; with national correspondent John Yang in Wilmington and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor at the White House.

C-SPAN

C-Span will provide live coverage of the Biden and Harris’ speeches beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

