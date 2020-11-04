Joe Biden Victory Odds Slashed On Betting Markets After Wild Overnight Swings

A late surge in support for Joe Biden via mail-in ballots in key swing states has seen his odds slashed in the last hour, and some markets now give him a 70%+ chance of becoming President.
Biden is -330 favorite over Donald Trump who is at +275 on U.S. sportsbook BetOnline.
JUST IN: Joe Biden has never been more likely to be President of the United States than right now at this moment, based on implied odds in the betting market https://t.co/dRG7iZIh7G
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 4, 2020
Internationally, Biden is 1/2 on OddsChecker to win the election after making gains in states such as Wisconsin and Michigan.
Trump had been as low as 1/5 overnight, which saw a wild swing in the incumbent’s favor as in-person votes came in.
Despite the stronger-than-expected showing from Trump, Democrats are starting to express confidence in the outcome of the nail-biting election. Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe on CNN this morning claimed punchily that “Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States”, inviting his counterpart GOP talking head to a bet over the result.
The way this thing has been going, there may be further swings to come.
