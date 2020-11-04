Joe Biden Victory Odds Slashed On Betting Markets After Wild Overnight Swings

A late surge in support for Joe Biden via mail-in ballots in key swing states has seen his odds slashed in the last hour, and some markets now give him a 70%+ chance of becoming President.

Biden is -330 favorite over Donald Trump who is at +275 on U.S. sportsbook BetOnline.

JUST IN: Joe Biden has never been more likely to be President of the United States than right now at this moment, based on implied odds in the betting market https://t.co/dRG7iZIh7G — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 4, 2020

Internationally, Biden is 1/2 on OddsChecker to win the election after making gains in states such as Wisconsin and Michigan.

Trump had been as low as 1/5 overnight, which saw a wild swing in the incumbent’s favor as in-person votes came in.