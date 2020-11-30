Joe Biden Names Jen Psaki As White House Press Secretary, Kate Bedingfield As Communications Director

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have chosen an all-female White House senior communications team, led by Jen Psaki as press secretary and Kate Bedingfield as communications director.

Psaki currently oversees communications for the presidential transition, and she previously served as White House communications director under President Barack Obama, and as State Department spokesperson under then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

Bedingfield served as deputy campaign manager and communications director for the Biden-Harris campaign, and previously was communications director for Biden when he was vice president. She previously was chief spokeswoman and vice president of corporate communications for the MPAA, and was vice president of communications at Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Also named to top communications roles were Elizabeth E. Alexander, who will serve as communications director for First Lady Jill Biden. Alexander served as senior adviser on the Biden-Harris campaign and was press secretary to Biden when he was Vice President.

Ashley Etienne will serve as communications director for Harris, after serving as senior adviser to the campaign and as communications director and senior adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as principal deputy press secretary, after serving as senior adviser during the campaign and as chief of staff to Harris, as well as chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC political analyst.

Symone Sanders, who was a senior adviser to the campaign, will serve as senior adviser and chief spokesperson for Harris. She also was a CNN political commentator.

Pili Tobar will be deputy White House communications director, having served as communications director for coalitions on the campaign.