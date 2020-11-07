World Leaders React To Joe Biden Beating Donald Trump: “It’s Time To Get Back To Building Bridges, Not Walls”

The Saturday call that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States elicited a swarm of congratulations as is the custom after an election. Reactions from world leaders and U.S. allies including Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, both of whom have crossed swords with current President Donald Trump in the past, were among those to make statements.

The global news media was also digesting the news, with most of Asia still in the overnight hours.

Some politicians Saturday diverted from the usual formal declarations in their pronouncements, including Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (her tweet started with “Welcome back America”) and London Mayor Sadiq Khan (“London looks forward to working with you – it’s time to get back to building bridges, not walls.”)

Germany chancellor Angela Merkel, who said in part, “I look forward to future cooperation with President Biden… Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to master the great challenges of our time.”

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage.”

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

Sadiq Kahn, the Mayor of London:

Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris:

Germany Foreign Minister Heiko Maas:

“It’s good that there are finally clear figures. We look forward to working with the next US government. We want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal.”

Der Spiegel’s homepage in Germany: