Joe Biden To Address Nation Tonight As President-Elect; “We Did It,” Kamala Harris Declares

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will speak to America tonight for the first time as the President-elect and Vice President of the United States

Less than an hour after the former Vice President was declared the winner over Donald Trump, the campaign of the soon-to-be 46th POTUS’ announced Biden and Harris are set to address the country at 8 PM EST/5 PM PT

Dr. Jill Biden and the now Second Man Doug Emhoff will join their spouses on stage in Wilmington, Delaware.

However, before those long-written speeches are given, Emhoff provided an intimate glimpse into the moment when he and history making Harris learned that Pennsylvania and its vital 20 electoral votes had been called for Biden:

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

The junior Senator from California is the first woman VP in American history and the first person of color to serve in that office.

In that context, as the next VP and her husband were out for a walk in Delaware, we also saw via social media, the first conversation between the victorious running mates:

With more and more states like Nevada now declared for Biden, the AP has the former VP at 290 electoral votes to loser Trump’s 214. Of course, unsurprisingly, the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host has already screeched he will fight the results in court and otherwise.

As Biden’s electoral vote mandate grows and more state flip from Red to Blue, it is worth noting too that the popular vote winning Democrat has received more votes for President than any candidate in history.