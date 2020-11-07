Hollywood Reacts To Joe Biden’s Victory Over Donald Trump: “The National Nightmare Is Over”

Refresh for updates… The lead-up to the 2020 election, defined by the fatal COVID-19 pandemic, frazzled debates and outlandish conspiracy theories, has been like none other. However, after days of waiting, the United States has claimed a new president in Joe Biden.

Bringing the most votes of any presidential candidate in American history, Biden’s win is a historic one, even moreso with running mate Kamala Harris becoming the first woman, person of color, and woman of color to be elected Vice President.

MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin:

“The Motion Picture Association congratulates President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and the incoming 117th Congress on their electoral victories. We look forward to working with them on a wide range of important issues, including measures that facilitate return to work for an industry that supports 2.5 million American jobs, helps finance 280,000 businesses in cities and small towns across the country, and pays over $181 billion in wages annually. We commend everyone who worked this year to ensure fair elections and preserve our nation’s legitimate democratic processes.”

Thank you Patty. 😂😂🥰😃 — Gal Gadot USA 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@GalGadotUSA) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris. I say this after every election, and I’ll repeat it now because some people need to hear it more than ever: I’m rooting for you, because your success is the country’s success. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 7, 2020

He was at his golf course in my hometown of Sterling, VA when the hammer came down. THANK YOU C’THULHU https://t.co/mize0nyTde — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2020

The National nightmare is over. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2020

🇺🇸IS PART OF THE 🌏AGAIN🥳 — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

Yes, it’s over, thank God, but Trump will fight on till he gets “something for leaving”. I’m sure he’ll announce his conspiracy theories today. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 7, 2020

Donald Trump is a defeated, impeached, one term president who is leaving the U.S. economy in tatters, our alliances frayed, our adversaries stronger, and our people enduring the largest mass casualty event in 100 years. His failure is total. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 6, 2020

This is a good day for the country we love. Congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris and thanks to the lifelong Republicans whose conscience would not permit this to go on. May God bless America. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 7, 2020

The first one-term president in thirty years, and the only one to lose the popular vote twice. Congrats on making history, @realDonaldTrump. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 7, 2020

YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 7, 2020

Today isn’t about celebrating in the face of those that oppose your views and values, but celebrating from a place of LOVE – combating the hate that has encompassed and oppressed so many of us the past four years. Let the healing begin. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 7, 2020

I’m breaking out the good champagne! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 7, 2020