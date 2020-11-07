Hollywood Reacts To Joe Biden’s Victory Over Donald Trump: “The National Nightmare Is Over”

Click to Skip Ad
Joe Biden Will Be 46th U.S. President; Donald Trump Says "Election Far From Over"
By Alexandra Del Rosario, Bruce Haring

Refresh for updates… The lead-up to the 2020 election, defined by the fatal COVID-19 pandemic, frazzled debates and outlandish conspiracy theories, has been like none other. However, after days of waiting, the United States has claimed a new president in Joe Biden.

Bringing the most votes of any presidential candidate in American history, Biden’s win is a historic one, even moreso with running mate Kamala Harris becoming the first woman, person of color, and woman of color to be elected Vice President.

Check back with us as the reactions come in.

MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin:
“The Motion Picture Association congratulates President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and the incoming 117th Congress on their electoral victories. We look forward to working with them on a wide range of important issues, including measures that facilitate return to work for an industry that supports 2.5 million American jobs, helps finance 280,000 businesses in cities and small towns across the country, and pays over $181 billion in wages annually. We commend everyone who worked this year to ensure fair elections and preserve our nation’s legitimate democratic processes.”

