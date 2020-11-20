Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Reporters Scream Queries At Mike Pence After He Leaves Coronavirus Press Briefing Without Taking Questions

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Mulls Moving 'Pinocchio,' 'Peter Pan' & 'Cruella' From Theatrical To Disney+ Premieres
Read the full story

Georgia Audit Confirms That Joe Biden Won State Over Donald Trump

Brad Raffensperger
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

A hand recount of ballots in Georgia affirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the state over Donald Trump, state officials announced Thursday, even as Trump continues to press unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said that the “historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results.”

The audit showed that Biden won the state by 12,284 votes, compared to 12,780 before the recount. Trump gained 486 votes in the new count.

The audit showed that the highest error rate in any county recount was 0.73%. Most counties reported no change in their tally, and the majority of remaining counties had changes of fewer than 10 ballots. The most significant change was found in some counties that had not uploaded all of their memory cards, which was blamed on human error, but it did not change the outcome.

In a long press conference earlier Thursday, Trump’s legal team, led by Rudy Giuliani, made a series of claims of election fraud, even though they produced little evidence and bandied about a series of wild conspiracy theories. Fox News was the only major cable news network to carry the press conference live, as CNN and MSNBC stuck to regular programming.

Raffensperger indicated that the Georgia results will be certified on Friday. At the press conference, Giuliani said that the Trump campaign planned to file a new lawsuit in the state. The Trump campaign has until Tuesday to request another recount.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad