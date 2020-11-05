Joe Biden Urges Calm And Patience In Vote Count: “The Process Is Working”

Joe Biden urged patience during the ongoing vote count that will decide the 2020 presidential race, amid concerns over unrest when a winner ultimately is called.

“Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, DE. “But that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that has been the envy of the world.”

There have been some protests in cities across the country, including pro-Trump supporters who chanted “count the votes” outside a Maricopa County, AZ vote counting facility on Wednesday. That was the opposite message of pro-Trump protesters in Michigan, where earlier in the day they chanted “stop the count” at a ballot tabulation center in Detroit.

Biden said in his remarks that the campaign continues to “feel very good about where things stand. And we have no doubt that when the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be the winners.”

“So, I ask people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed,” Biden said.

Trump and his campaign have been pushing false conspiracy theories about the vote counting process, attacking the integrity of mail-in ballots. One of the Trump campaign surrogates, Ric Grennell, the former director of national intelligence, appeared before reporters in Nevada on Thursday to claim that 10,000 ballots were from out of state voters, but pressed by NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff for evidence of fraud, Grenell did not respond.

Trump has been conspicuously absent since he appeared in the East Room of the White House early on Wednesday, where he declared victory and attacked the process.