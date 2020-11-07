U.S. Politicians React To Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Win: Sanders, Pelosi, AOC, Buttigieg, Romney, Schumer & More

Click to Skip Ad
By Erik Pedersen, Tom Tapp

joe biden nancy pelosi
President-elect Joe Biden and House majority Leader Nancy Pelosi AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Politicians from across America offered congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory Saturday.

The Democratic establishment was well represented. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were among the first. Read their statements here. A jubilant Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted saying, “We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country.”

Biden’s onetime opponent for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, called the Biden-Harris win “historic,” and called out the need for “economic, social, racial and environmental justice.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York brought the celebration to the president-elect, calling Biden and holding his cell phone up for a cheering Brooklyn crowd to share their excitement.

Twitter

Plaudits also poured in from other former presidential hopefuls such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Andrew Yang, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

Romney — along with Kasich — was one of the few prominent Republicans to weigh in on Saturday morning. The Utah senator and his wife Ann offered congratulations, prayers and a testimonial to the newly-elected President and VP saying, “We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character.”

Rising Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her congratulations to Biden and Harris.

Ocasio-Cortez went on to defend the party’s progressive wing from those — like Kasich — who said they almost cost Democrats the election. In a series of five tweets she decried, “the blind impulse to blame activists.”

The new president and vice president also received messages from other prominent politicians across the country, the most surprising of which might be former candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, onetime Florida governor and relative of two prior presidents, Jeb Bush. Bush said he would be praying for Biden and hoping the country’s deep wounds would be healed.

