U.S. Politicians React To Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Win: Sanders, Pelosi, AOC, Buttigieg, Romney, Schumer & More

Politicians from across America offered congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory Saturday.

The Democratic establishment was well represented. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were among the first. Read their statements here. A jubilant Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tweeted saying, “We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country.”

We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020

Biden’s onetime opponent for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, called the Biden-Harris win “historic,” and called out the need for “economic, social, racial and environmental justice.”

Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their historic win. In this incredibly difficult moment in American history, I wish them the best as they attempt to bring our nation together around an agenda of economic, social, racial and environmental justice. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020

I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard to make this historic day possible. Now, through our continued grassroots organizing, let us create a government that works for ALL and not the few. Let us create a nation built on justice, not greed and bigotry. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York brought the celebration to the president-elect, calling Biden and holding his cell phone up for a cheering Brooklyn crowd to share their excitement.

I called Joe Biden, and I held up the phone to let him hear Brooklyn cheering. He loved it. pic.twitter.com/PV8PPIDdt4 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

Plaudits also poured in from other former presidential hopefuls such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Andrew Yang, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

Romney — along with Kasich — was one of the few prominent Republicans to weigh in on Saturday morning. The Utah senator and his wife Ann offered congratulations, prayers and a testimonial to the newly-elected President and VP saying, “We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character.”

Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020

Americans made their voices heard in historic numbers. They chose love over hate, hope over fear, unity over division. We struggled and sacrificed for this moment. Now we celebrate our next President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. Let's get to work. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020

I feel like our ancestors are rejoicing. For the first time, a Black and South Asian woman has been elected Vice President of the United States. My sister has made history and blazed a trail for future generations to follow. We love you, @KamalaHarris. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to our next president, Joseph R. Biden, Jr. pic.twitter.com/1FA54znuuL — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) November 7, 2020

We can now say President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! The American people have spoken. It is time to unite this country and get to work! — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, President-Elect @JoeBiden I know you will do as you promised and be a president for the whole country. pic.twitter.com/fCrbSldYki — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) November 7, 2020

Rising Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her congratulations to Biden and Harris.

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez went on to defend the party’s progressive wing from those — like Kasich — who said they almost cost Democrats the election. In a series of five tweets she decried, “the blind impulse to blame activists.”

I saw party consultants take over a Congressional swing campaign operation this year and was it wasn’t good. The blind impulse to blame activists and the left both demoralizes a key constituency and distracts from asking real Qs & fixing serious operational issues. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

The new president and vice president also received messages from other prominent politicians across the country, the most surprising of which might be former candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, onetime Florida governor and relative of two prior presidents, Jeb Bush. Bush said he would be praying for Biden and hoping the country’s deep wounds would be healed.

Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 7, 2020

Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris. After 230 years — you shattered two ceilings. A truly historic achievement. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020

A historic day. After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Congratulations to my good friend President-Elect @JoeBiden. Today we go forward in hope & progress. pic.twitter.com/no8aUQrIJ0 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, President-elect @JoeBiden and Vice-President-elect @KamalaHarris! Better days for America are ahead! — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 7, 2020