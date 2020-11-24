Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers Diss Trump’s Legal Team As President Still Refuses To Concede

Joe Biden, despite Donald Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the results of the 2020 Presidential election, is still the president-elect. While the former reality television star continues to spew widely-disputed claims about voter fraud on social media, Trump’s far from alone in his efforts.

On Monday late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers took shots at the president’s legal team. Though Rudy Giuliani and his dripping hair dye was the butt of multiple social media jokes on Thursday, the television personalities aimed their monologues at Sidney Powell.

Powell turned heads last week when she accused late Venezuela president Hugo Chavez, communists and China of rigging the election. For the record, Chavez died in March 2013, more than seven years before the 2020 election was called for Biden.

“It’s a real crackerjack team of attorneys he put together here – in that he appears to have actually found them inside boxes of Crackerjacks,” Kimmel quipped on Monday.

Powell, who has teased multiple broadcast networks including Fox News about her “evidence” of Chavez’s involvement in so-called voter fraud, appeared alongside Giuliani and other members of Trump’s legal team on Thursday. However, as Kimmel, noted Powell was “killed off suddenly this weekend” when the Trump campaign sent out a press release.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” the official release read.

As multiple states continue to deny Trump’s proposed lawsuits, lawyers continue to step away from the cases, Meyers noted.

“These are the only people Trump has left because no legitimate lawyer wants to be part of Trump’s unhinged assault on American democracy,” he added.

But whether or not Trump and his legal team continue their legal action, it can’t sway the decision of American voters as recounts go in favor of the former Vice president. Meyers reiterated a previously stated point, adding that Trump and his team’s efforts don’t have anything do with proving voter fraud.

Instead, it’s all about energizing the president’s loyal and fervent fan base.

“It’s about manufacturing a conspiracy theory that will animate Trump’s base for years to come. It’s just another scam, just like Trump’s previous scams,” he said.

Watch the late night hosts’ segments below.



