Jim Gallagher To Leave EVP Marketing Animation & Family Post At Warner Bros As Part Of WarnerMedia Restructure

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Gallagher will be leaving his post at Warner Bros as Executive Vice President of Marketing Animation and Family films as part of the ongoing restructuring at WarnerMedia. The former Walt Disney Co marketing president, who was head of Theatrical Marketing at DreamWorks Animation before moving to Warner Bros 18 months ago, will exit in February.

In his post as EVP Marketing, Animation and Family, Gallagher worked on such film successes as Scoob!, a film that had been teed up with a global marketing launch to open at $55 million U.S. or more, when the pandemic shut everything down. The film pivoted to PVOD and had strong results.

In his previous stints, Gallagher at DreamWorks Animation oversaw the launch of the Trolls franchise, the global campaign on Boss Baby and How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, which became the biggest launch in that franchise. At Disney, the successes included the Pirates of the Caribbean films and Alice in Wonderland.

He will leave the studio in February, and until then continue to help on films that include Tom and Jerry, Space Jam: A New Legacy and DC Super Pets.