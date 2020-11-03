Jeremy Irons, George McKay Starring In Robert Harris Adaptation ‘Munich’ For Netflix

Jeremy Irons will play Neville Chamberlain in Netflix’s Munich, an adaptation of Robert Harris’s acclaimed novel.

Also in the cast are George McKay, Jannis Niehwöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, and Erin Doherty, with Martin Wuttke as Adolf Hitler. Christian Schwochow (The Crown) is directing from a script by Ben Power (The Hollow Crown). Andrew Eaton is producing through his outfit Turbine Studios.

Set in 1938, as Europe stands on the brink of war, the film follows Hugh Legat, British civil servant, and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, who travel to Munich for an emergency conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the centre of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger.

The film is now underway in Germany and will also shoot in the UK. Netflix will release in 2021.