R&B Artist Jeremih Has “Severe Case” Of COVID-19 And Is On A Ventilator In ICU

A spokesperson for Chicago R&B artist Jeremih issued a statement today indicating he is hospitalized and battling a severe case of COVID-19.

The 33-year-old musician, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, is on a ventilator in an intensive care unit, the statement said.

“The COVID-19 condition he’s experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions,” the representative said. “There’s no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.”

The singer/songwriter/rapper/producer signed to Def Jam Recordings in 2009. His Birthday Sex debut single rose to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The subsequent self-titled album rose to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. He went on to have two other top ten hits with Down on Me and Don’t Tell ‘Em.

News of his hospitalization brought an outpouring of support.