Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Death Mourned By Fans, Contestants And Hollywood

'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Dies At 80
Alex Trebek Jeopardy! screenshot

Alex Trebek’s very public battle against pancreatic cancer ended today. Although he prepared the public and his friends and family for the inevitable, it still came as a shock this morning when news broke of his passing.

Trebek, who hosted the long-running Jeopardy! game show for 37 years, taped his last show at the end of October. His final appearance will be on December 25.

Reactions to his death poured in from contestants, fans and others who were touched by his warm, witty, yet authoritative television presence on Jeopardy! and many other shows throughout the years.

We’ll add reactions as they come, so refresh for more. The postings so far:

