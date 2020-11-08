Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Death Mourned By Fans, Contestants And Hollywood

Alex Trebek’s very public battle against pancreatic cancer ended today. Although he prepared the public and his friends and family for the inevitable, it still came as a shock this morning when news broke of his passing.

Trebek, who hosted the long-running Jeopardy! game show for 37 years, taped his last show at the end of October. His final appearance will be on December 25.

Reactions to his death poured in from contestants, fans and others who were touched by his warm, witty, yet authoritative television presence on Jeopardy! and many other shows throughout the years.

We’ll add reactions as they come, so refresh for more. The postings so far:

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/XoobAfJwBv — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 8, 2020

My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me …… condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020

Clue: A class act. The consummate professional. Came into our living rooms for almost four decades. A kind and generous gentleman. Answer: Who was Alex Trebek Rest In Peace, Sir. pic.twitter.com/XNku94jn7s — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 8, 2020

The #Jeopardy stage is empty now and the television world will not be the same without Alex Trebek. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TmXtFBWJTu — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. I’ll take “Great TV Personas of Our Time” for $800. The heavens have all the answers now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 8, 2020

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek. — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

We mourn the loss of #alextrebek -a friend, a colleague, an icon. He graced us with warmth, wit & pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year.

We are deeply saddened for his wife Jean, his family & millions of Jeopardy fans. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 8, 2020

alex trebek.

RIP.

We both worked out of NBC Burbank at start of our careers.

Later reminisced about our good fortune.

Classy, modest and gifted.

#@%* cancer! — Tom Brokaw (@tombrokaw) November 8, 2020

Just gutted. There will never be another. RIP, Alex, and thank you so much for everything. https://t.co/4FMlgaFYvI — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) November 8, 2020

It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020

Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020

Resharing one of Alex Trebek’s final moments from @Jeopardy, as it paints a picture of his impact on countless people and families. RIP to a true inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Vv9WF5qKwB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2020