‘Jeopardy!’ To Celebrate Alex Trebek With Special Message; Will Continue Airing Taped Episodes “In His Honor”

Jeopardy! announced that it will honor its longtime host Alex Trebek with a special message during the Monday broadcast of the trivia show. Trebek, who was the face of the beloved competition series, died of pancreatic cancer on Sunday.

“Today’s show features a special message on behalf of everyone in the Jeopardy! family,” the show’s official Instagram captioned a photo of Trebek.

In addition to the announcement of the special message, Jeopardy! shared that the shows Trebek taped before his passing will continue to air as planned “in his honor.” The final episode featuring Trebek as Jeopardy! host will air December 25.

The announcement came after Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards appeared on the Today show and remembered the host. During the Monday morning broadcast, he recalled the final moments of Trebek’s life, which were spent surrounded by family, who Richards called “his greatest accomplishment.” The producer said that Trebek, before his passing, got to sit on his backyard swing with his wife one last time.

“He got to do that. He was coherent, he wasn’t in pain,” Richards added. “The fact that he had a nice final day makes every one of us in the Jeopardy! family feel much better.”

Trebek was diagnosed in March 2019 with stage four cancer. Throughout his experience, Trebek kept fans and members of the Jeopardy! community in the loop with his battle. He often shared the positives and negatives of his treatment. He was 80.