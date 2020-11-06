Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish On Licensing Content (“We Can’t Keep All That For Ourselves”), The Upfront & Production Ramp

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Recount's Jay Roach And Danny Strong Compare Bush-Gore In 2000 And Trump-Biden Now - Exclusive Deadline Q&A
Read the full story

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Keith David & Eric Roberts Set For Family Pic ‘Pups Alone’ — AFM

(L-R) Jennifer Love Hewitt, Keith David and Eric Roberts Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Love Hewitt (Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1), Emmy-winner Keith David (The Princess And The Frog) and Oscar-nominee Eric Roberts (Runaway Train) are attached to live action family feature Pups Alone.

Love Hewitt is lending her voice to the feature while David, Roberts and Brandon Burrows will be on camera. Pic follows a ragtag group of neighborhood dogs who team up to save Christmas from two bumbling thieves and their scheming boss.

Currently in production, VMI will be launching the movie to buyers at the upcoming virtual AFM.

An original concept and screenplay by Burrows and Jason Gruich, the film is being directed by Alex Merkin (Altitude) and produced by Burrows (The Last Son Of Isaac Lemay) of Firebrand and Courtney Lauren Penn (The Last Son Of Isaac Lemay) of Boundless Pictures. Jack Bowyer (Gallowwalkers) is serving as an executive producer.

“I couldn’t be happier than to have Jennifer, Keith, and Eric join Pups. They are going to bring their very special talents and unique voices to the project, and I can’t wait to see what they do with the material,” said Burrows of Firebrand.

“I have been working with Brandon on Pups for a few months now and I am excited to showcase the film to buyers,” added Andre Relis, CEO of VMI Worldwide.

Love Hewitt is represented by Untitled Entertainment, The Gersh Agency and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP, David by Silver J Management, Innovative Artists, Miles Anthony Associates and Meyer and Downs, Roberts by Sovereign Talent Group.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad