Jennifer Love Hewitt, Keith David & Eric Roberts Set For Family Pic ‘Pups Alone’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Love Hewitt (Ryan Murphy’s 9-1-1), Emmy-winner Keith David (The Princess And The Frog) and Oscar-nominee Eric Roberts (Runaway Train) are attached to live action family feature Pups Alone.

Love Hewitt is lending her voice to the feature while David, Roberts and Brandon Burrows will be on camera. Pic follows a ragtag group of neighborhood dogs who team up to save Christmas from two bumbling thieves and their scheming boss.

Currently in production, VMI will be launching the movie to buyers at the upcoming virtual AFM.

An original concept and screenplay by Burrows and Jason Gruich, the film is being directed by Alex Merkin (Altitude) and produced by Burrows (The Last Son Of Isaac Lemay) of Firebrand and Courtney Lauren Penn (The Last Son Of Isaac Lemay) of Boundless Pictures. Jack Bowyer (Gallowwalkers) is serving as an executive producer.

“I couldn’t be happier than to have Jennifer, Keith, and Eric join Pups. They are going to bring their very special talents and unique voices to the project, and I can’t wait to see what they do with the material,” said Burrows of Firebrand.

“I have been working with Brandon on Pups for a few months now and I am excited to showcase the film to buyers,” added Andre Relis, CEO of VMI Worldwide.

Love Hewitt is represented by Untitled Entertainment, The Gersh Agency and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman LLP, David by Silver J Management, Innovative Artists, Miles Anthony Associates and Meyer and Downs, Roberts by Sovereign Talent Group.