Jennifer Garner And Zoe Saldana Join Ryan Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project’ For Netflix And Skydance

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana are set to join Ryan Reynolds in Netflix action-adventure The Adam Project, directed by Shawn Levy. Jonathan Tropper penned the script, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger producing for Skydance. Levy also will produce for 21 Laps Entertainment as well as Reynolds, who will produce through his Maximum Effort banner.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other than it having a time-travel element. The film marks one of a handful of films Netflix landed earlier this year as studios like Paramount were figuring out their future slate in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix felt like the perfect home as Reynolds was in the midst of wrapping his second film, Red Notice, while Levy has made Netflix his home following the massive success of his series Stranger Things.

Dan Levine and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps will exec produce along with George Dewey and Patrick Gooing for Maximum Effort; Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

The film will be the first project for Reynolds’ The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that aims to give people of color a chance to work and learn on the actor’s productions. The Group Effort Initiative is a joint effort between Maximum Effort and B for Effort.

Garner will next be seeing starring in and producing the upcoming feature Yes Day for Netflix. Saldana is known for starring roles in two of the top 3 biggest movie blockbusters in history Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. She will next be seen reprising her role of Neytiri in the highly anticipated Avatar 2, 3 and 4. Saldana will also star in and executive produce the limited drama series From Scratch for Netflix.

Garner is repped by repped by Nicole King of Linden Entertainment and CAA. Saldana is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and The Initiative Group.