Jeffrey Toobin Fired From The New Yorker After Incident During Staff Zoom Call

Jeffrey Toobin has been fired by The New Yorker after the publication’s investigation into an incident last month in which he exposed himself during a staff Zoom call.

“As a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company,” a New Yorker spokesperson said.

Toobin confirmed his termination. “I was fired today by New Yorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work,” he wrote on Twitter.

I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer. I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) November 11, 2020

According to Vice, Toobin was on a Zoom call with staffers from The New Yorker and WNYC radio. He said in a statement to Vice‘s Motherboard column, “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers. I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Toobin also has been chief legal analyst for CNN, where he has been a visible figure during Supreme Court confirmation hearings and other major legal matters. After the incident last month, CNN said that he “has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.” A CNN spokesperson did not immediately return a response on his current status.