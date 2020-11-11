Jeff Dunham Sets Three Specials With Comedy Central

Jeff Dunham is returning to Comedy Central for three new comedy specials. The first, Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special, will premiere over Thanksgiving weekend on Friday, Nov. 27 at 8 pm ET/PT. The other two specials are scheduled to be released in 2021.

Dunham’s Pandemic Holiday Special was recently filmed in Malibu, CA in front of a small, socially-distanced audience and production following strict Covid-19 safety protocols, the network said. Dunham executive produced the special, along with Troy Miller, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien. Ryan Moran and Fazeela Shaikh are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

“This holiday season, it feels like the perfect fit being back on Comedy Central, and I couldn’t be happier, or even more honored,” said Dunham. “We all need a good laugh right now, and nothing is more important than doing that with family and friends… And maybe even with family members you can’t stand… Okay, not them. Never mind. Just watch the damn special.”

Dunham’s specials have a successful ratings history on Comedy Central with Very Special Christmas Special, Controlled Chaos and Minding the Monsters as the top three stand-up specials to date among total viewers P2+.

Dunham has cemented himself as a comedy powerhouse, with sold-out arenas around the globe. In 2019, Forbes named him a top 10 grossing comedian who set out on a 63-city international tour called Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? covering North America and Europe. In addition to Forbes, Dunham was nominated by Pollstar for “Comedy Tour of The Year,” based on box office sales as well as being awarded “Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour,” for three years.

His previous specials include Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself, filmed at the American Airlines Center in his hometown of Dallas, TX and Beside Himself, which marked Dunham’s ninth special.

Dunham has also made many cameo appearances across television and film, including 30 Rock, Angie Tribeca and Dinner for Schmucks, starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd. He is also a New York Times best-selling author.