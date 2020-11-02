Jeannie Mai Hospitalized, Exits ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Jeannie Mai has exited Dancing with the Stars after being diagnosed with a serious medical condition.

The Real co-host confirmed to Good Morning America Monday that she has been hospitalized with epiglottitis, a potentially life threatening inflammatory condition that can cause swelling and block airflow to the lungs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” she said in a statement. “I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here.”

“I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she added.

Mai was partnered with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong on the show.

Dancing With the Stars also confirmed Mai’s departure in a tweet Monday, wishing her well with her recovery. “Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” the ABC show wrote.

Mai and Armstrong narrowly escaped elimination in last week’s episode, with judge Carrie Ann Inaba casting the tie-breaking vote in favor of keeping the duo in the competition.

Tonight’s episode was scheduled to be a double elimination round, however with Mai and Armstrong’s exit, only one celebrity contestant will be sent home.