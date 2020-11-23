Jason Momoa Surprises ‘Aquaman’ Superfan Battling Cancer In Heartwarming Video

Jason Momoa surprised superfan Danny Sheehan with a face time video call after a video report from local CBS Bosston affiliate WBZ of the seven-year-old getting a Aquaman toy went viral.

Sheehan was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, in January 2017. Since then, he has been bravely battling the disease with great support from his parents and community.

In the video of Sheehan receiving an Aquaman action figure, he unwraps the gift with excitement shouting, “I love Aquaman!” adding that it is his favorite character. Momoa caught word of the video and Face-timed with Sheehan and posted part of their conversation on Instagram.

“So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer,” wrote Momoa on Instagram. “I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO . Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J”

Sheehan’s 4TheLoveofDanny Facebook page posted their reaction of Momoa making the video call: “Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever – he can’t wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!! ❤️ And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D’s video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love.”

Watch the video below.