Janet Tamaro, Series Creator, EP And Showrunner, Signs With APA

Janet Tamaro, who has sold nine pilots that include originals, adaptations of novels, and foreign formats, has signed with APA.

Tamaro is a television writer, series creator, executive producer and showrunner. She created and served as showrunner on the award-winning TNT series Rizzoli & Isles, which ran for seven seasons and continues to rank as one of the cabler’s biggest hits.

Over the course of her extensive career, Tamaro has sold projects to Amazon, HBO, TNT, Fox and Lifetime. Other major writing credits include Bones, Lost, CSI: NY, Line of Fire, Trauma, Tell Me You Love Me, Sleeper Cell and Law & Order: SVU. She was part of the Lost writing staff that won the WGA Award for “Best Dramatic Series,” and received an Emmy nomination for her work on Sleeper Cell.

Tamaro was named by a trade publication as one of the Top 50 Showrunners for 2010, 2011, and 2012. She is the recipient of the Gracie Allen Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, a Women’s Image Network Award, and Prevention Magazine ‘s Healthy TV Award. She is featured in the documentary Showrunners: The Art of Running a TV Show.

Tamaro sits on the advisory board of WeForShe, a media advocacy group striving to find practical ways to bring about a gender-balanced landscape in television. Her company, Hurdler Productions, is committed to creating opportunities for underrepresented voices in front of and behind the camera.

Tamaro was a national television correspondent and worked for multiple news outlets, including ABC News. She is the author of the best-selling parenting book, So That’s What They’re For!

She is also repped by Michael Gendler and Kevin Kelly at Gendler & Kelly.