‘Jagged Little Pill’ Cast To Reunite For One-Night-Only Broadway Benefit Concert

Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill cast will reunite for a one-night-only special concert performance next month, bringing the musical’s stars together for the first time since the pandemic shutdown last March.

Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert will feature cast members Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, and others, live from the stage of Shubert Studios in New York’s theater district. The event will be streamed live exclusively on the Stellar platform.

The concert is set for Sunday, December 13 at 8 pm ET. The cast will be directed by the production’s Diane Paulus, and backed by the Jagged Little Broadway Band.

Presented by Jagged Little Pill producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price, Jagged Live in NYC marks the first partnership of a Broadway production with Stellar, the new premium streaming platform designed specifically for live performances.

“In the spirit of the vital #SaveOurStages movement that has risen during the Covid-19 pandemic,” producers said, “this concert event directly supports our nation’s most vulnerable venues experiencing catastrophic revenue loss during this time of suspension for live arts. Beginning today, partner performing arts centers and regional theaters across the nation can sell concert tickets to their subscribers and single ticket buyers, ahead of the general public on-sale, and keep a portion of proceeds from those sales to support their future programming.”

The pre-sale tickets through regional partner theaters are on sale today at $27. General sales begin November 16. For more information, visit JaggedLittlePill.com.

Current national theatrical partners for Jagged Live In NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert include: AT&T Performing Arts Center (Dallas, TX); Blumenthal Performing Arts Center (Charlotte, NC); Broadway Comes to Reno (Reno, NV); Broadway in Detroit (Detroit, MI); Broadway in Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA); Broadway in Norfolk (Norfolk, VA); Broadway in Richmond (Richmond, VA); Broadway in Tucson (Tucson, AZ); Broadway San Diego (San Diego, CA); Broadway Spokane (Spokane, WA); Broadway Utica (Utica, NY); Broward Center for the Performing Arts (Fort Lauderdale, FL); The Bushnell (Hartford, CT); Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) Count Basie Center for the Arts (Red Bank, NJ); Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Denver, CO); Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham, NC); The Grand Theater (Wausau, WI); Hult Center for the Performing Arts (Eugene, OR); Indiana University Auditorium (Bloomington, IN); Iowa State Center (Ames, IA); Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (West Palm Beach, FL); The National Theatre (Washington, DC); OKC Broadway (Oklahoma City, OK); The Orpheum Theatre (Memphis, TN); River Center for the Performing Arts (Columbus, GA); San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (San Jose, CA); The Smith Center (Las Vegas, NV); State Theatre New Jersey (New Brunswick, NJ); Straz Center for the Performing Arts (Tampa, FL); and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (Sarasota, FL).

Nominated for 15 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Jagged Little Pill is inspired by Alanis Morissette’s album of the same name, which celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), Jagged Little Pill features an original story by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), utilizing the Morissette song catalogue.

Broadway performances will remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic at least through May 30, 2021.