Jack Huston Steps Into ‘Wash Me In The River’ Lead

EXCLUSIVE: Jack Huston has stepped in to play the male lead in Wash Me in Tthe River, joining Robert De Niro and John Malkovich in the Randall Emmett-directed action drama.

Taylor Kitsch exited the role, this after agreeing to replace Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker. The action-thriller is in the vein of No Country for Old Men. Huston will play a recovering addict who goes Man on Fire toward every drug dealer he thinks might have played a role in his fiancée’s death. Two cops are hot on his trail. Huston had a celebrated turn as an assassin in the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.

Emmett/Furla Film’s Emmett, George Furla, and Tim Sullivan will produce. The company has been prolific during a COVID-19 moment where indies have been hard pressed because of the lack of coronavirus insurance. EFF restarted and finished production on Midnight in the Switchgrass, which marked Emmett’s debut. EFF now is shooting Out of Death, the Mike Burns-directed drama that stars Bruce Willis, Jaime King and Lala Kent. In January, it will start Hair of the Dog with Gerard Butler. Wash Me in the River shoots this month in Georgia and Puerto Rico. The script was written by Adam Taylor Barker, and Chris Sivertson did a rewrite.

Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo and Lydia Hull are the executive producers. Highland Film Group handles international sales.

Huston is repped by CAA and Untitled.