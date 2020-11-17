J.J. Hawkins To Play First Transgender Character On ‘Charmed’

EXCLUSIVE: Transgender actor J.J. Hawkins is set to join The CW’s Charmed for the third season.

Hawkins will become the first trans actor on the reboot of the iconic show. He joins the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. This is another step forward in authentic representation with a trans actor playing a trans role. The news of Hawkins’ casting couldn’t come at a better time considering this week marks Trans Awareness Week.

Hawkins, who uses the pronouns he/him and they/them interchangeably, is best known for his role as gender-non-conforming trans-masculine role Riley on the CBS limited series The Red Line from executive producers Ava Duvernay and Greg Berlanti. He has also made guest appearances on All Rise, Criminal Minds and NCIS. A native of Antioch, CA, Hawkins comes from a Mormon family that goes back six generations. His family wasn’t equipped for the gender non-conformity he brought to it. While attending Brigham Young University, he participated in activism while getting a degree in Acting and Linguistics.

The Charmed reboot was created by Constance M. Burge and based on the original Aaron Spelling series that ran on the WB from 1998-2006. The reboot follows three sisters — played by Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery and Madeleine Mantock — after the tragic death of their mother. The trio, who live together in a college town, are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.

Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber, Jessica O’Toole, Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling and Howard Owens. The third season of Charmed is set to premiere on the CW on January 24, 2021.

Hawkins is repped by Avalon Artists Group and Grandview.