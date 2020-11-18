ITV Studios Hires Former BBC Studios & Travel Channel Executive Pat Younge As Non-Exec Director

ITV Studios has appointed Pat Younge, a UK television industry veteran, as a non-executive director on its board.

Younge, a former BBC Studios and Travel Channel executive, is currently the co-managing director of Cardiff Productions after recently leaving the Sky-backed production outfit Sugar Films.

Younge will replace Denise O’Donoghue with immediate effect and advise ITV Studios’ management team on strategy and business development, working closely with managing director Julian Bellamy.

“Pat is a renowned leader in our industry with extensive experience across programme making, running Studios and TV channels. His contribution to the ITV Studios Board will be invaluable,” Bellamy said.

Younge ran TV production while at BBC Studios, overseeing shows including Doctor Who and Top Gear. Prior to that, he was a president at Travel Channel Media, during which time shows including Man v Food were launched.