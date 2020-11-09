Red Planet Pictures’ Adaption Of Real-Estate Nightmare Novel ‘Our House’ Lands At ITV

EXCLUSIVE: Death In Paradise producer Red Planet Pictures’ adaptation of Louise Candlish’s Sunday Times best-selling real-estate book Our House has been picked up by British broadcaster ITV.

Red Planet announced that it had secured the rights to the novel last year and now Deadline can report that ITV has commissioned a four-part series, which will be penned by EastEnders writer Simon Ashdown.

Our House tells the story of Fi Lawson, who arrives home one day to find a family of strangers moving into her house and her husband, Bram, has disappeared. As the nightmare takes grip, both Bram and Fi try to make sense of the events that led to a devastating crime and how they each are going to survive the chilling truth.

The show is slated to shoot during summer next year and casting will be announced closer to when cameras get rolling. Red Planet’s joint managing director Belinda Campbell is the executive producer, while the series was commissioned by ITV drama chief Polly Hill.

“It’s an addictive, suspenseful novel and Simon Ashdown perfectly captures that in his adaptation,” Hill said. Ashdown added: “I was gripped by Louise’s brilliant novel from the first page and loved the deft intertwining of edge of your seat thriller and complex exploration of a marriage in free fall.”

Our House was optioned by Red Planet after a hotly contested auction for the TV rights in a deal brokered by Luke Speed on behalf of Sheila Crowley of the Curtis Brown Group. It is published in the UK by Simon & Schuster and in the U.S. by Berkley, Penguin Random House.